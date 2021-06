The Broadus Kindergarten Class finished their first year of school last week. During the ceremony, each student received a diploma and gifts, and each student presented their family with a gift they had made during the year. The students then had to pose for pictures before delving into the all important task of chowing down on a cake. Pictured above are back row, L to R: Kindergarten Teacher Paulie Isaak, Ryder Opstedahl, Dolly Randall, Zackary Augare, Denver Kuhbacher, Randen Bilbrey, Gary Gatlin, Trey Harmon, Jaelyn Jurica, and Kindergarten Volunteer Karen Gunther. Front row: Sawyer Ostendorf, Colton Mitchell, Kambry Yonkee, Jayce Worman, Garrison Walker, Reagan Boman, and Mesa Graff.