Long live Elon. It’s a phrase we all know and love. I’ve heard similar catchphrases used at other colleges, but at Elon, it rings true. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet people from all over the world, and no one talks about their university as much as us Elon folks. What makes the connection to our alma mater so powerful is, in no small part, the relationships students have with their professors. Looking back at my experience at Elon, I was fortunate to have many incredible teachers and mentors with whom I currently keep in touch. But Professor Raj Gupta stands out as someone who truly exemplifies the power of the Elon experience and the lifelong connections it yields.