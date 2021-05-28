Cancel
Royal academy seeks 1 mln vaccines as Thailand approves Sinopharm

A signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

A royal academy chaired by Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest sibling of Thailand's king, on Friday said it would import 1 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine next month, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised its use.

"We want to help plug in the gaps for business, schools, so they can move forward," Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy told a news briefing.

Earlier this week, the academy announced it would import "alternative vaccines" to supplement the government campaign. read more

The government's chaotic and widely criticised mass vaccinations programme is due to start next month, using mainly AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines made locally by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The government says it will have 6 million AstraZenaca doses and 3 million Sinovac (SVA.O) doses available in June.

The FDA on Friday approved the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, making it the fifth authorised by Thailand after AstraZenaca, Sinovac's CoronaVac, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Janssen and Moderna (MRNA.O)

The royal academy procurement comes after Thailand was hit by its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, with over 80% of its 144,976 cases and 954 deaths occurring in the past two months, driven by the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain.

Just a over 1 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people are fully vaccinated.

The announcement in the official Royal Gazette susprised some members of the government, which had until now insisted on being the sole importer of COVID-19 vaccines.

Nithi said other organisations would be able to buy from the academy's 1 million Sinopharm doses, adding that it did not seek profit.

The Federation of Thai Industries and the energy firm PTT Group Pcl (PTT.BK) have shown interest as potential buyers and the academy would continue to negotiate for more doses after June based on demand, Nithi said.

Related
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Moderna Seeks Approval

Moderna is seeking full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, CNBC reports. The company received emergency use authorization from the regulatory agency for its vaccine in December, which allowed people over the age of 18 in the US to receive the shot. As CNBC notes, approval requires additional data and would enable Moderna to market the vaccine directly to consumers.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Moderna Seeks Approval of Covid-19 Vaccine for Teens in Europe, Canada

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday it was seeking conditional approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine on teens in Europe and Canada, in what will assuredly be a boost for inoculation campaigns. “We are encouraged that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19

Vietnam has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19, state media reported on Friday, making it the third shot to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country that is tackling a new outbreak of infections. The decision to approve the Sinopharm vaccine was issued by the health ministry, the...
PharmaceuticalsBoston Herald

Cambridge-based Moderna seeks EU approval of COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

AMSTERDAM — Moderna Inc. has filed a request with the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted authorization for use in adolescents. In a statement on Monday, Moderna said it had filed data for a conditional marketing approval in the 27-nation EU bloc to expand its coronavirus vaccine to children, beyond the green light it received in January for use in adults 18 and over. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine for children to be cleared in the EU. Last month, the European drug regulator approved the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15.
Worldgorgenewscenter.com

Sri Lanka receives 1M doses of Sinopharm vaccine

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received one million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccines amid the island nation’s recent surge in infections and COVID-19 vaccine shortage. Sunday’s is the largest consignment of vaccines to be received by Sri Lanka on a single occasion. State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply...
Worldakipress.com

Kyrgyz Health Ministry plans to procure Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines

AKIPRESS.COM - The Ministry of Health plans to buy Sputnik V and Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov said at the meeting of the Parliament Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security. The World Bank provides $20 million grant and loan to Kyrgyzstan for...
Worldgruntstuff.com

WHO panel OKs emergency use of Chinaâs Sinopharm vaccine

GENEVA — The World Well being Group gave emergency use authorization Friday to a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm, probably paving the best way for thousands and thousands of the doses to achieve needy nations by way of an UN-backed program rolling out coronavirus vaccines. The choice by a...
HealthStreet.Com

Moderna Hits Record High After Seeking EU Approval for Teen Vaccinations

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares traded at a record high Monday after the drugmaker filed for European approval for its coronavirus vaccine to be used on teenagers. Moderna, which is also seeking similar authority from health officials in Canada, said late-stage data from its TeenCOVE study "met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination' with a vaccination efficacy of 100% among the 2,500 participants.
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Philippines clears Pfizer for kids, Sinopharm in vaccine push

(June 8): The Philippines has approved the use of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine, adding to the more than 15 million doses expected to arrive in the coming weeks as the nation aims to accelerate inoculation and revive the economy. The government also expanded to ages 12 to 15...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan's Medigen says it seeks usage approval for COVID vaccine candidate

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp said on Thursday that it was seeking a speedy emergency use authorisation, or EUA, from the government for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after safely completing phase II trials. Developing its own vaccine has been a major goal of Taiwan’s government,...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Thailand starts long-awaited COVID vaccination campaign

Thailand rolls out locally produced AstraZeneca jabs as it begins a much-anticipated mass vaccination campaign. Health officials in Thailand this month launched a long-awaited mass vaccination campaign aimed at delivering 6 million doses of locally produced Oxford-AstraZeneca and imported Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines. The campaign began on Monday as Thailand grapples...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Tourist-hungry Thailand launches virus vaccination push

Thailand launched a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday as it seeks to beat a third wave of infections and reboot its vital tourism industry, which has been devastated by pandemic travel curbs. Officials hope the vaccination drive will let them forge ahead with plans to ease travel curbs later in the year, starting with Phuket next month.
Worldthevibes.com

Thailand denies blocking AstraZeneca vaccines export

BANGKOK – Thailand has denied blocking the export of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines amid claims that the kingdom is prioritising vaccine manufacturing in the country for itself to combat the pandemic. In a tweet, Deputy Government Spokesman Traisuree Traisoranakul said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnivirakul has said...
Pharmaceuticalsmelodyinter.com

1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arriving in Indonesia today

A shipment of one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by China’s state pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm is set to arrive in Indonesia today. The vaccine will be used in the country’s private vaccination program known as Gotong Royong. The shipment was announced by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a statement...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Ecuador secures $550 mln to finance vaccination campaign

Ecuador has secured $550 million in financing to carry out its coronavirus vaccination, an essential step to begin reviving its pandemic-hit economy, economy minister Simon Cueva said on Tuesday. President Guillermo Lasso, who took office on May 24, has pledged to vaccinate nine million of Ecuador's population of 17.5 million...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Thai PM sorry for COVID-19 vaccination delays

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s prime minister apologised and took the blame on Tuesday for coronavirus vaccination delays, while thousands of private companies and public organisations raced to secure doses imported by a royal-backed academy. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said holdups were caused by supply and distribution issues, after some hospitals...