Cover picture for the articleBell’s family goes public with their lawsuit, which leads to almost instant repercussions on the job. Angela tries to extract her children from Wheatley’s clutches. Stabler puts the finishing touches on a long-awaited plan. Appearing:Christopher Meloni. Tags: law & order: organized crime, Law and Order, organized crime, law and order...

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime found a way to end with multiple shocking cliffhangers, even as it still saw Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler find a resolution in the murder of his wife, Kathy. The finale picked up immediately after last week's episode, which saw Stabler and the Organized Crime Control Bureau team finally arrest Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). However, that was just the beginning of the mess that unfolded in Thursday's episode, "Forget It Jake; It's Chinatown." The episode's cliffhangers proved that keeping Wheatley behind bars is going to be a multi-season challenge for Stabler.
"The series premiere, 'What Happens In Puglia,' briefly gave cause for optimism that Organized Crime wouldn’t just be 'business as usual,' that the writers and producers behind this show and others like it might actually want to engage in a meaningful discussion about police reform (abolition is a bridge too far for this genre) and the role that pop culture has played in unquestioningly valorizing the police," says Danette Chavez. "But it wasn’t long before Organized Crime fell into the established rhythms of the crime procedural, and its lead character was once again shielded from reproach. Stabler’s killed six people on the job, literally quit because he didn’t want to 'jump through hoops' of accountability, and has an Internal Affairs file so large that Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) only had time to skim it for the 'lowlights.' Now he’s part of yet another elite team, the Organized Crime Control Bureau, and has yet another supportive partner whose last name starts with a B (Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell). The character’s popularity aside, it was a gamble to bring back Stabler at a time when real-life calls for reform and responsibility have only grown in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the hundreds of other fatal shootings by police in the last year." Chavez adds: "Organized Crime premiered as police accountability and reform permeated the national conversation, with a rogue cop character and its own raison d’être in need of an overhaul. Wolf and his team hinted at a new, more enlightened Elliot Stabler, one who understood he couldn’t go off half-cocked all the time. Of course, Elliot immediately and repeatedly lost his cool in the premiere, but gained some semblance of control as the season went on. The show also attempted to engage with the larger cultural conversation by positioning Bell as a counterpoint to Stabler—a level-headed cop who knew much more about injustice than Elliot ever will. Art imitated life as the show tried to use Black people in high-ranking roles (Bell’s OC character and Barnes’ SVU character) to deflect criticism about the deep-seated racism in the legal system. But, just as Stabler is wont to do, Organized Crime stumbled upon its more resonant points."
Criminal gangs divulged plans for moving drug shipments and carrying out killings on a secure messaging system secretly run by the FBI, law enforcement agencies said Tuesday, as they unveiled a global sting operation they said dealt an "unprecedented blow" to organized crime in countries around the world.
Craig Gore will receive a "mid-range six figure sum," reports Deadline, following arbitration after Dick Wolf fired him in June 2020 after he posted a picture of himself with an assault rifle on Facebook and threatened to "light up" looters amid the George Floyd protests in Los Angeles. Deadline says "the confidential agreement effectively wipes up a potentially messy situation for all parties."
More than 800 suspects have been arrested, 32 tons of drugs seized and $148 million confiscated in a massive global organized crime investigation, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday. Operation Trojan Shield involved police raids in 16 countries in which 250 firearms and 55 luxury cars were also seized, officials announced...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A global sting involving an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI has sparked raids and arrests around the world, delivering “an unprecedented blow” to crime gangs, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday. Operation Trojan Shield involved police swoops in 16 nations. More than 800 suspects...
BERLIN — (AP) — German officials said police conducted raids Monday targeting people suspected of involvement in organized crime, as part of a larger international bust coordinated by Europol. The European Union police agency, based in The Hague, Netherlands, said it planned to hold a news conference Tuesday on what...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court narrowed the reach of a federal computer crime law Thursday, ruling that someone authorized to use a computer system does not violate the law when accessing data for an improper reason. The case involved a former police sergeant in Georgia who was offered money to...
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Violence, fear and intimidation are three things at the core of the drug trade, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Erik Smith, associate special agent in charge of the DEA’s Houston office, spoke about violence in KFDM’s latest installment of “DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines.”. "The City...
With Law & Order: Organized Crime’s first season coming to a close, fans are already getting prepared for Season 2. The SVU spin-off following Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler became an instant hit. However, with Stabler heading the Organized Crime unit, that gives him more time with his new colleagues and friends, and less with his old partner, Olivia Benson. While many fans don’t mind Stabler’s new pairing with Tamara Taylor’s Angela Wheatley, the actress shares the fan anger she has experienced in regard to the love triangle.
The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star, Christopher Meloni, got organized and purchased an all-new luxury home in New York. Christopher Meloni originally appeared on the first 12 seasons of “Law & Order: SVU” before taking a break and completing other projects. Recently, he regained his role as Elliot Stabler for the rookie series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
A sweeping operation involving the Kenedy and Karnes City police departments and several other agencies led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of 25 eight-liner machines following a yearlong investigation into illegal gambling and money laundering activities. Search warrants were served on May 28 at the Blue...
There may be some NBC renewals that you feel you missed. One of those will be for Law & Order: SVU. Is Season 23 going to happen?. Law & Order: SVU is the longest-running live-action series in primetime history. That history was made with the 21st season, with the show outliving its parent series Law & Order. The original series ran for 20 seasons, which was a feat within itself.
We love taking our place on the sofa on Thursday evenings for new episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The police drama, which is now in its 22nd season, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.