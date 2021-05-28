Cancel
Parmer County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Parmer by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Parmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PARMER COUNTY UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 449 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Friona, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Friona and Black.

alerts.weather.gov
Parmer County, TX
Friona, TX
Special Weather Statement
