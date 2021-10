Foldables are back in fashion again, at least thanks to Samsung’s more aggressive push of its third-gen devices. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the most features and most controversy, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is being painted as the more silent success between the two. The affordability of the foldable clamshell might be spurring Samsung’s competitors to take notice and step up their own game. Huawei, in particular, might have a trick up its sleeve to make its rumored Mate V clamshell more tempting.

