Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, has successfully withdrawn from a number of the company’s units and even certain firms that are backed by the Chinese tech giant. According to a PanDaily report, the industrial and commercial registration information regarding Chengdu Beida Asset Management Co recently made two notable updates, one of which revealed that Lei Jun has withdrawn from the company’s Executive Director position. For those unaware, Chengdu Beida Asset Management is owned by Tianxing Digital Technology, which runs a mobile payment platform that is owned by the smartphone maker.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO