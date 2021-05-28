Bluecode partners with Karlsruher SC

The European mobile payment provider Bluecode has announced partnering with the Karlsruher SC in the Wildpark Stadium with a value-based and omnichannel payment solution. For the start of the 2021/2022 season, visitors can use the new service with their smartphone via the KSC app at the KSC touchpoints in the stadium. The app will be upgraded with a mobile payment function that will initially only be offered in the merchandising shops. In the future, the stadium kiosks and ticketing system will follow. According to a KSC representative, Bluecode is creating an additional option for convenient cashless and digital payments in the Wildpark Stadium, combining value-added promotions with the payment process, and offering users tailor-made offers.