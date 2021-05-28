Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Bluecode partners with Karlsruher SC

thepaypers.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European mobile payment provider Bluecode has announced partnering with the Karlsruher SC in the Wildpark Stadium with a value-based and omnichannel payment solution. For the start of the 2021/2022 season, visitors can use the new service with their smartphone via the KSC app at the KSC touchpoints in the stadium. The app will be upgraded with a mobile payment function that will initially only be offered in the merchandising shops. In the future, the stadium kiosks and ticketing system will follow. According to a KSC representative, Bluecode is creating an additional option for convenient cashless and digital payments in the Wildpark Stadium, combining value-added promotions with the payment process, and offering users tailor-made offers.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Sports Clubs#Mobile Payments#European#The Karlsruher Sc#Ksc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Sports
Related
Businessscmagazineuk.com

SC Awards 2021… And the winners' are…

The SC Awards Europe went digital for a second year in a row. This year’s shortlist was filled with some incredible work, and there was no doubt we shouldn't continue to recognise and celebrate it. If you would like to watch the awards again click here And remember to connect with us on Twitter using the #SCAwardsEurope and tag us @SCmagazineUK.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

FIDO Alliance unveils UX guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements

The FIDO Alliance announced its first user experience (UX) guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements aimed at accelerating the world’s move beyond passwords. With over 4 billion devices, all major browsers and operating systems now supporting FIDO authentication, today’s releases make it even easier for service providers and enterprises to provide simple, phishing-resistant and privacy-enhancing sign-in experiences.
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

M3 Launches Labor Management Mobile App

Today, M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial reporting and data management platform, launched M3 Labor, a comprehensive mobile application supporting the company’s popular Labor Management tool. As the hospitality industry further embraces mobile technology, M3 has developed a robust cloud-based solution designed to give more time and greater flexibility to hoteliers through data-driven workforce management tools delivered to their smartphones.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

EPC, equensWorldline extend partnership for the SEPA Proxy Lookup Service

Netherlands-based payments provider equensWorldline and the European Payment Council (EPC) have extended their partnership to boost P2P payments and request-to-pay functionalities. EPC, which manages the SEPA Proxy Lookup (SPL) scheme, will work with equensWorldline to provide the central SPL service that supports the interoperability between existing European mobile Person-to-Person (P2P)...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Klarna launches mobile shopping app in Switzerland

Klarna has announced the launch of its mobile shopping app in Switzerland. According to the press release, through the app, Klarna wants to create an improved shopping experience for all users. The initiative comes to cover the changing needs of consumers who are increasingly looking for more flexibility, convenience, and control when shopping online. The Klarna app is already used by 18 million monthly users in 17 countries, including Germany, Austria, the USA, and the UK.
Technologythepaypers.com

EVO Payments launches ACH transaction processing for PayFabric

US-based provider of payment technology integrations EVO Payments has launched EVO ACH to enable merchants to send and receive debit payments in partnership with PayFabric. EVO ACH is integrated to EVO’s proprietary payment gateway, PayFabric, allowing EVO’s merchants to offer their customers with an additional payments method. EVO ACH can be integrated into a merchant’s website as well as third party applications, with transaction support that includes mail orders, telephone orders, ecommerce websites as well as recurring subscriptions.
Businessthepaypers.com

Tinkoff to select startups to integrate into its ecosystem

Tinkoff has launched a new programme to assist startups and technology projects, according to an official press release. As part of the programme, Tinkoff Group will become a strategic investor or partner to companies that show stable growth and have the potential to be integrated into Tinkoff’s services, product lines, or its wider ecosystem. Companies of any size are eligible for the programme and its primary selection criteria is the startup or its initiatives’ potential to help the Group reach any of its objectives:
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

VTB and Visa launch a service for 'paying with a glance'

VTB and Visa have launched a service to pay for orders in the network of culinary shops based in Russia (KiO Kitchen) without using a smartphone or card. The service is implemented on the basis of the ‘O.Pay’ solution, with facial recognition technologies from O.Vision, a member of VTB’s corporate accelerator.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Fiserv and NYDIG partner to help FIs make Bitcoin transactions

US-based Fiserv has partnered with NYDIG, a bitcoin technology and financial services company, to help financial institutions to allow consumers to trade and hold bitcoin through their bank accounts. The partnership will help banks and credit unions to meet growing mainstream interest in cryptocurrency, retain and grow their customer base,...
bitcoin.com

New Visa Card Allows Bakkt Users to Spend Bitcoin in Stores and Online

Customers using the Bakkt app can now apply for a debit card which will enable them to pay with bitcoin at merchants that don’t currently take crypto. The virtual Visa card can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay to purchase items at thousands of retailers supporting the mobile payment systems.
Economythepaypers.com

Bux partners GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities

Bux, a Philippines-based payment platform, has partnered with GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities and provide its users with another digital payment option. According to The Manila Times, the partnership allows Bux merchants to accept payments through GrabPay, ensuring the safety of the merchants and their customers during the payment process. Bux is an end-to-end payment gateway for ecommerce that offers low transaction fees in the market. In over a year, Bux expanded its payment options from over-the-counter to online banking, e-wallets, and credit and debit card payments.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking Fintech Payfare will Integrate Mastercard Send, Will Offer Real-Time Payments to Gig Workers

(TSX: PAY) reveals that it will be integrating Mastercard Send into its financial technology platform. This should allow the Fintech firm to expand its real-time payment options for the fast-evolving gig economy. Payfare, which powers virtual banking and instant payout solutions for leading on-demand platforms, will be using Mastercard’s full-service...
Boston, MApeertopeermarketing.co

Acceleration Partners

Acceleration Partners is a digital strategy and affiliate marketing agency that started its operations in 2007 in Boston, MA. It is a premier global partner marketing agency that currently extends its operations in the US, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The main strengths of Acceleration Partners lie in its affiliate...
Economythepaypers.com

Homebase selects Checkout.com as its online payments provider

Homebase, a UK-based home and garden improvement retailer, has selected Checkout.com as its online payments provider. Homebase, which is now live on the Checkout.com platform, selected the provider as part of its ongoing strategy for boosting the shopping experience for customers. Homebase offers over 35,000 products for the home and garden, with a range of delivery options and one-hour click and collect across its 150 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.
Businessthepaypers.com

Samsung Pay, Curve to offer cashback feature to UK brands

Samsung Pay+ has announced a newly launched proposition allowing customers to earn from 1 to 20% cashback with major UK brands, through the use its digital card, powered by Curve. Stored in the Samsung Pay wallet, Samsung Pay+ is a digital card that simplifies spending, allowing customers to use any...
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Mercato Partners Adds Operating Partner

Mercato Partners, a private equity firm that provides capital and guidance to brands in periods of high growth has hired restaurateur James Park to the firm’s Savory Fund Practice as an operating partner. This appointment follows the recent closing of Savory Fund II, a $100 million investment vehicle devoted to...
Technologythepaypers.com

PayRemit launches marketplace for overseas Filipino workers

Philippines-based payment gateway PayRemit has announced the launch of a marketplace dedicated for Overseas Filipino Workers. The PayRemit app showcases a well-stocked, curated marketplace that can deliver items to OFW families across Luzon and select areas in the Visayan and Mindanao regions. The fintech-ecommerce company made it possible for OFWs...
Marketscryptopotato.com

MEHH Token Offering Scalable Digital Payment Solution to Merchants

Scalable solution, a blockchain company enabling cryptocurrency payments for merchants to receive or send instant payments. Cryptocurrency is becoming a next-generation payment choice among merchants and customers. Every day, more and more people are using connected devices to make payments. The adoption of digital currency is not limited to laptops but also reaches across the industry like tablets, phones, IoT devices, and smartwatches.
Cell Phonesnationalmortgageprofessional.com

More Consumers Are Using Mobile Wallets

The use of mobile wallets has increased nearly 50% throughout the pandemic. In 2021, more consumers (36%) would consider using a mobile wallet to pay bills in the future compared to 2020 (32%). More consumers have paid bills through a mobile wallet in 2021 (44%) compared to 2020 (42%). A...