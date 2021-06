One has to wonder how CalPERS and other large US institutional investors can justify paying egregious fees and costs to private equity firms and getting lackluster net returns. One approach is to just say no and stop throwing money at private equity. Another response, which we’ve advocated, is to bring private equity in house. By cutting out the pricey middleman, investors can increase net returns. As we’ll discuss below, Australian superannuation funds are gearing up to make investments on their own and alongside private equity firms, following the path blazed by Canadian pension funds. Even though Sydney is a long way from New York, this move has to discomfit private equity kingpins.