List: The 10 Best High School Movies

By Ryan Logan
wcsx.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhhh do we love these lists every time they come out…. There is a new list of the top High School movies, check it out and see if you agree. “Dazed and Confused” tops a list of the best high school movies. It’s followed by “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “The Last Picture Show”.

wcsx.com
Bob Newhart
#High School#Dazed And Confused#Fast Times
