List: The 10 Best High School Movies

As a die-hard horror movies fan, I am constantly in search of my next good scare. However, the flicks streaming on Shudder come through for me more often than most. Since it was first launched by AMC Networks in 2015, Shudder (which you can subscribe to now right here) has acquired a bit of a reputation as the premier platform for the best in all things monstrous, maniacal, and macabre from the big and small screen. The price (about $6 a month) is pretty decent, too, especially for the Golden Age classics, cult favorite essentials, and underrated gems in its catalog.