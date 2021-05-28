Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Video: The Cubs Steal A Run

By Ryan Logan
wcsx.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be the wildest play in baseball you have ever seen…. Watch as the Cubs steal a run from the Pirates yesterday. The best part about this play is that there were already 2 outs so it should have never happened…

wcsx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Fox Sports#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Observations: 3 Cubs Home Runs Back Kyle Hendricks Vs. Cardinals

Observations: Cubs' bats ride HR to clinch Cards series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Cardinals 7-2 Saturday night, improving to 37-27 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Kyle Hendricks entered Saturday leading MLB in home runs allowed (17). That was before...
MLBTimes Union

St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill hit by pitch. Yadier Molina singles to shallow center field. Tyler O'Neill to second. Matt Carpenter singles to right field. Yadier Molina out at third. Tyler O'Neill scores. Paul DeJong pops out to Anthony Rizzo. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks gets some runs

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. We also like lots of pictures. Wish I’d been at the game. Damn that looked like fun. The Cubs disrespected the Cardinals properly.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Blasts 11th home run

Contreras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals. Contreras hit his 11th home run of the season in the eighth inning, giving the Cubs their final run of the day in the 8-5 victory. The catcher is third on the team in long balls, trailing Javier Baez (14 home runs) and Kris Bryant (13). Contreras is one of the best-hitting backstops in the game and should remain a strong fantasy asset.
MLBPeoria Journal Star

The unknown no-no: The Chicago Cubs bullpen closed out a no-hitter. They had no idea

Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had no idea history was in progress when he entered in the seventh inning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Neither did lefty Andrew Chafin until he caught a glimpse of the TV broadcast in the clubhouse after he completed the eighth. A statistic on the screen caught his eye, highlighting how there already had been six no-hitters in the majors this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Sergio Alcantara: Slams second home run

Alcantara went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals. Alcantara slammed a solo shot off Jake Woodford in the third inning and scored in the second inning after drawing a walk. The 24-year-old is filling in nicely for the Cubs while they deal with injuries. He is slashing .310/.344/.793 with two homers, four RBI, and six runs in 29 plate appearances.
MLBbleachernation.com

Watch Javy Baez and Willson Contreras Homer off Walker Buehler

Sorry! I missed the beginning of this game, so I’m catching up on some highlights, now that I’ve got it on. And what do ya know? Javy Baez and Willson Contreras have hit home runs!. Let’s check ’em out, starting with the first run of the game, a deep shot...
MLBallfans.co

Cubs’ home run reliant offense hits wall vs. Mets

During the past week, the Cubs won five of six games but hit just .195 as a team and 11 of their 30 hits were home runs. Is the offense regressing into old bad habits, with the lack of contact and reliance on home runs?. “What did you say our...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This beer snake at the Cubs game is absolutely incredible (Video)

Fans at Wrigley Field created an absolutely incredible beer snake stretching several rows during the Cubs’ victory over the Cardinals. Now that fans are welcomed back at Wrigley Field at full capacity, it’s time to celebrate all those great fan traditions. For instance, the beer snakes are getting bigger and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets’ Jonathan Villar drilled in head on steal attempt vs Cubs (Video)

New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar got hit in the head during a steal attempt in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. The New York Mets have taken the first two games of their four-contest set against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, as they looked to officially clinch the series victory on Wednesday night. The Mets did suffer an early scare from third baseman Jonathan Villar on a freak accident on the base-paths.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Marlins Tag Zach Davies for 8 Runs in Blowout

Observations: Marlins power Friday night lights at Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs lost 10-2 to the Marlins Friday night, dropping to 39-31 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. You could make a highlight montage just using Joc Pederson’s first inning. The left...
MLBWNDU

Cubs tie season-best mark with eight runs in the third

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs clubbed eight runs on seven hits in the top of the third and cruised to the finish line. South Bend was held hitless until the third, when they came out hot from the beginning of the frame. Jake Slaughter led things off with a double, and Josue Huma moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. The next seven batters would reach base, leading to four South Bend runs. Bradlee Beesley, Delvin Zinn and Tyler Durna drove in the first three with RBI singles, and then Nelson Velazquez ripped a double down the left field line to make it 4-0. Consecutive walks, including a bases loaded walk of Jake Washer, made it 5-0 and chased the Kernels’ starter Kody Funderburk.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Javier Baez: Launches 16th home run

Baez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over the Mets. Baez got the scoring started early by taking Marcus Stroman deep in the first inning. Although it's been a slow month and he is batting .232/.269/.478 overall the season, Baez still leads the Cubs with 16 long balls and 44 RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Connects for ninth home run

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. Rizzo is quietly getting going at the plate, as he now has nine home runs, 31 RBI and an .809 OPS this season. He's hit four of those long balls this month already, so while his overall numbers aren't jumping off the page compared to his usual standards, the slugging first baseman should produce good stats for fantasy managers the rest of the way.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' most homers without a 3-run or grand slam

On May 15, at Detroit, the Cubs trailed the Tigers, 6-4, as they came to bat in the fifth inning. Kris Bryant singled, Javier Baez lined out and Anthony Rizzo singled, sending Bryant to third. Matt Duffy then slammed an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left field for a...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 14th home run

Bryant went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Cleveland. Bryant now has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored in 68 games this season as he continues to produce at a high level. The 29-year-old hasn't been as dynamic as he was back in his 2016 MVP campaign, but he's still delivering for fantasy managers after a disappointing 2020 season in which he posted a career-worst .644 OPS across 34 games.
MLBbleachernation.com

Wake Up and Watch the Cubs Finally Score More Than Three Runs

Masters of avoiding the sweep. If you count the two two-game sets with the Indians as a four-gamer (and I certainly do for the purposes of getting to say the following!), then the Cubs just won the finale of a would-have-been sweep for the FIFTH time this year. Like I said before, that ain’t good in isolation, but no other contender has avoided being swept like the Cubs. That’s five extra wins they might not have were they into getting broomed.