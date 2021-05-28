Pandemic-Born Companies Solving Pandemic-Born Problems

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.