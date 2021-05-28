Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic-Born Companies Solving Pandemic-Born Problems

By Mike Switzer
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany businesses pivoted during the pandemic to new products and services and some individuals who were laid off as a result of the pandemic saw opportunities to start entirely new companies. Such as our next guest. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Pandemic#Wells Fargo Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Durham, NHunh.edu

Solving a Million Dollar Problem

A pesky little jellyfish-like animal is causing major problems—and major costs—for aquaculture everywhere by choosing to permanently live on aquafarming equipment, reducing production sustainability. New research from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire sheds light on ways to dissuade these animals at early, larval stage from calling aquaculture production systems home.
Public Healtharoundosceola.com

Company postpones first post-pandemic cruise

Royal Caribbean has postponed the inaugural sailing of one of its cruise ships in Florida after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The Odyssey of the Seas scheduled Caribbean voyage out of Fort Lauderdale was originally set to begin July 3 but has been postponed until the end of July.
Businesswibqam.com

R-Zero, startup automating disinfecting born during pandemic raises $41.5 million

(Reuters) – San Francisco-based R-Zero, a startup formed during the pandemic to make ultraviolet disinfecting machines for commercial and institutional customers, said on Wednesday it raised $41.5 million to help automate its process and make it more efficient. While hospitals have been using UV-C lights for decades to disinfect operating...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Ohio company tries to reimagine the post-pandemic workplace

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Almost every morning, Maureen Koopman makes coffee not only for herself, but for others who start their work day at the CoLab Lakewood. “We decided to function similar to a restaurant so if people were up and walking around, we ask that they put a mask on. If they were at their desk or eating, they could take their mask off,” Koopman said.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Local construction company survives pandemic, overcoming roadblocks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cory Kimball is president of C.K. Construction Unlimited, a title he never imagined having. “Not at all, to be honest with you, I never thought we'd have more than four employees, now we have 27-30 it’s crazy," Kimball said. Kimball, along with managing partner Robert Amodie have...
Trafficfoxbangor.com

Transportation companies now eligible for pandemic aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bus and passenger vehicle companies are now eligible to apply for $2 billion in COVID-19 relief funds. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the ranking member of the transportation subcommittee announced Monday the application portal for the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services grant program she co-authored is now open.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Telemedicine companies seeking to cash in on Covid pandemic boom

Millions have avoided in-person consultations in the past year and providers see ‘asynchronous’ care as the future of health. Companies are hoping to cash in on what has become one of the inarguable winners in the pandemic economy – virtual healthcare – by offering subscriptions to circumvent the complex US health insurance system.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockscom-unik.info

Paul J. Hennessy Sells 400 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $17,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Landos Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of UFP Industries worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 88,459 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,459 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $144,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
autovision-news.com

Complimentary eBook: Problem Solving for Managers

This free eBook describes six key principles for problem-solving that all successful executives, managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs should know. Problems and challenges are an inevitable consequence of business, but the techniques outlined in this eBook will help you identify and resolve them in a structured and diplomatic way. The six principles for problem-solving, outlined in this eBook, include:
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Perella Weinberg Partners Completes Business Combination With FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP"), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (FTIV) ("FinTech IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinTech IV on June 22, 2021, and closed today, June 24, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP's Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "PWP" and "PWPPW", respectively, starting tomorrow, June 25, 2021. FinTech IV's public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3449.08, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00. According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.87. FTC Solar shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 3,370 shares traded. Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America...