Banded Water Snake

Garrison and Corinne Doctor are the co-founders of a small company that punches way above its weight. If you don’t know this awesome young couple, you should. From the very first, they knew RepYourWater had to be about more than providing creative and unique designs on high-quality apparel and merchandise for people who love the outdoors. So, early in the life of the company, they teamed up with Colorado Trout Unlimited to contribute to the conservation of Colorado fisheries and set in motion what the company is today. As the company grew and more people knew about the products, they partnered with more TU chapters and councils. RYW not only made great gear that promoted those groups and their conservation mission. They gave back a portion of the proceeds to those same groups to further that mission. It was a win-win deal for everyone. But it didn’t stop there.