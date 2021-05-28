Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Banded Water Snake

By Rudy Mancke
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe banded water snake or southern water snake (Nerodia fasciata) is a species of mostly aquatic, nonvenomous, colubrid snakes endemic to the Midwest and Southeastern United States. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes#Banded Water Snake#Nerodia#Naturescene#Scetv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
WildlifeTopeka Capital-Journal

Flying fish cause havoc in Midwestern rivers

For several decades, an invasive fish has muscled its way into the Missouri River and several other rivers in the United States. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey want to stop it cold – but they need help. With a new grant from the USGS Aquatic Invasive Species grants program,...
Wildlifewildlife.org

Snakes are on the menu for some spiders

All over the world, there are instances of snakes feeding on spiders, researchers found in a recent meta-analysis. In a study published in the Journal of Arachnology, a team of scientists found 319 instances of spiders preying on snakes. That’s surprising because snakes can be about 10-30 times the size of the arachnids. In fact, the largest documented snake caught by a spider was about 1 meter. “I was surprised that snake-eating by spiders can be found on all continents (except Antarctica),” study leader Martin Nyffeler and spider expert at the University of Basel in Switzerland told National Geographic. “I was surprised that so many different spider groups are capable of killing and eating snakes. I was surprised that so many different snake species are occasionally killed by spiders.” For example, they discovered snakes have killed venomous snakes like coral snakes and rattlesnakes in North and South America, brown snakes in Australia and sand vipers in Israel.
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

Osprey chicks banded in G'ville

Tracking ospreys in Guntersville has been an ongoing project for the Tennessee Valley Authority for several years. TVA along with environmentalists from Mississippi State University met Monday morning at the Jaycees boat ramp on Highway 69 in Warrenton to continue efforts in learning where ospreys migrate and mate. Natasha Murphy...
Saint Ignatius, MTIndependent Record

Range restored: Feds return bison preserve to CSKT

Ownership of the National Bison Range west of St. Ignatius officially moved from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “Today’s announcement marks the oﬃcial return of the Bison Range lands and resources to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams said in an email statement.
FDAHomer News

MosqiStop Band Reviews – Effective Mosquito Repellent Band?

The most dangerous animal in the world is a mosquito. Mosquitos infect millions of people with deadly diseases like malaria, elephantiasis, yellow fever, and other rare and deadly diseases. Surviving from a mosquito-transmitted disease does not give you immunity as you can still get infected again. With global warming, swarms are increasing as they have more time to breed and multiply. To protect yourself, you can get mosquito nets, coils, and liquid repellants. However, the chemicals present might affect your health in the future.
WildlifeTree Hugger

When Spiders Hunt Snakes for Dinner

A spider and a snake meet in the woods. Who comes out alive?. Don’t always put your money on the snake. Venomous spiders can prey on snakes much larger than they are, a new study finds.﻿﻿. Study senior author Martin Nyffeler dug through years of scientific literature and uncovered 319...
Economytu.org

RepYourWater stands with TU on Lower Snake

Garrison and Corinne Doctor are the co-founders of a small company that punches way above its weight. If you don’t know this awesome young couple, you should. From the very first, they knew RepYourWater had to be about more than providing creative and unique designs on high-quality apparel and merchandise for people who love the outdoors. So, early in the life of the company, they teamed up with Colorado Trout Unlimited to contribute to the conservation of Colorado fisheries and set in motion what the company is today. As the company grew and more people knew about the products, they partnered with more TU chapters and councils. RYW not only made great gear that promoted those groups and their conservation mission. They gave back a portion of the proceeds to those same groups to further that mission. It was a win-win deal for everyone. But it didn’t stop there.
Swimming & Surfingwaitsburgtimes.com

Eighth Annual SWIM the SNAKE Paddling and Open Water Swim Event

LYONS FERRY—The eighth annual SWIM the SNAKE event will be held at Lyons Ferry Marina and Lyons Ferry State Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. In addition to the non-competitive, open-water swim, event organizers continue to hold a two-stage, competitive (or non-competitive) relay. Paddling in a kayak or on a paddleboard from Lyons Ferry Marina to Lyons Ferry State Park, across Lake Bryan on the Snake River. Arriving at Lyons Ferry State Park, paddlers can enter the water or tag-team with their “paired swimmer” and swim back to Lyons Ferry Marina.
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Snakes, little foxes and cicadas

With summer on the doorstep, we should remember to be mindful of all creatures. Let’s be careful in our daily journeys, extending respect to those with whom we share this life. News From The River House: The Buffalo Run concert will be Friday (June 25), rescheduled from May 29, This...
Lifestyle1051thebounce.com

Snakes Near A Plane: Over 1300 Snakes Live Near An Airport

It’s not quite Snakes On A Plane. There are around 1300 snakes living right near a San Francisco airport, according to Fox 5 New York. A study commissioned by the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Fish & Wildlife found San Francisco International airport has the largest, most stable population of the San Francisco garter snake, which is an endangered species. The snakes live on the airport property, which is located across the highway from the airport. The area is off-limits to the public. A report on PLOS ONE — a site where authors share their research — noted that hat the airport’s efforts to enhance the habitat helped grow the abundant snake population despite the fact that the habitat is located within an urban setting. The airport is also home to grazing goats during the summer fire season.
Visual Arttspr.org

The Return of the Snake Alley Art Fair

The Art Center of Burlington could not host an in-person Snake Alley Art Fair last year due to the pandemic. So Executive Director Tammy McCoy is stoked for a return to normal this year. “Absolutely. Yes. We are ready and looking forward to having our event,” she said. “It’s our...
Wildlifenewslanes.com

Why do snakes flick their tongues?

Kurt Schwenk is a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Connecticut. This story originally featured on The Conversation. As dinosaurs lumbered through the humid cycad forests of ancient South America 180 million years ago, primeval lizards scurried, unnoticed, beneath their feet. Perhaps to avoid being trampled by their giant kin, some of these early lizards sought refuge underground.
Idaho StateColumbian

Letter: Remove Snake River dams

Justin Hayes’ recent op-ed “Will leaders fail salmon once again?” is spot-on (The Columbian, June 13). For decades, we have known that the four lower Snake River dams are devastating salmon. Collectively, they directly kill 30 percent or more of Idaho’s juvenile salmon before they reach the Columbia River. They block access to the coldest, most pristine salmon habitat in the Lower 48, and they are the primary source of heat pollution in the main stem Columbia River, killing cold-water salmon.
Burlington, IAhmdb.org

Snake Alley

And unexpected for over 100 years. Topics and series. This historical marker is listed in this topic list: Roads & Vehicles. In addition, it is included in the Believe It or Not series list. A significant historical year for this entry is 1894. Location. 40° 48.695′ N, 91° 6.349′ W....
Idaho Stategrandcoulee.com

Snake River defines Idaho

I have spent a lot of good times along the Snake River, from its source to where it empties into the Pacific Ocean. It’s one of the longest rivers in the country and flows from one end of Idaho to the other. Its major source is at the south end...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Jumping Worms are Invading Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help with stopping the invasive Jumping Worm. The Jumping Worm, also known as Asian jumping worms, crazy worms, Alabama jumpers and snake worms, were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2013 and in Minnesota in 2006 and are quickly spreading across both states.
Politicslootpress.com

USDA Announces Summer P-EBT Plans for West Virginia families

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education have received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue P-EBT benefits to eligible children this summer. School-age children are eligible if effective May 31, 2021, they...