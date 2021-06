After months of waiting for a release date for Dying Light 2, Techland has finally given fans of the post-apocalyptic zombie looter series a glimpse at when we can expect to see Dying Light 2 in all of its glory. Unless it gets delayed again, you can expect to see Dying Light 2 hit platforms (including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S) on December 7, 2021! With this announcement came the reveal of a few different editions of Dying Light 2 including the Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions of the game. Each edition of Dying Light 2 comes with various additions alongside the game, with the Collector’s Edition packing a ton of physical goodies inside of it as well! So, what do you need to know about each edition of Dying Light 2?