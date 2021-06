The automotive industry has witnessed its worst n recent times. Despite odd situations, Tata Motors is one of the few car manufacturers that have seen tremendous growth in passenger vehicle sales. The company has been registering consistent growth in volumes from the last few months. In fact, the carmaker recorded highest market share gain (4.29%) in 2021. A total of 1,24,135 Tata vehicles were sold from January to May 2021 as compared to 35,151 units of the same duration last year. At present, Tata’s market share YTD (year-to-date) stands at 9.39%.