Local list of city office closures, trash & recycling changes for Memorial Day weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cities around Hampton Roads have released their operating schedules, including city office closures and updated trash pickup schedules, for Memorial Day weekend.

This list will be updated as more cities release their schedules for the holiday.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall, will close on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. The closures include the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, June 1.

Also closed on Memorial Day: the City of Norfolk Courthouse, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, all Norfolk Public Libraries and all recreation centers, including pools.

Requests for bulk waste collection for Tuesday, June 1, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510. The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, May 31, from 8:00 a.m. – noon to receive waste. Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Lifeguards begin duty on Saturday, May 29, through Labor Day weekend. Hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Norfolk lifeguards are stationed at the following city park beaches:

Community Beach Park, 700 E. Ocean View Avenue

Sarah Constant Beach Park, 300 W. Ocean View Avenue

Ocean View Beach Park, 100 W. Ocean View Avenue

Parking is free at all three locations.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. As a reminder, City offices, libraries, and museums are currently closed to the public.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, May 31, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, June 2. For more information, contact the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Recreation Centers will be closed on Memorial Day and will reopen on Tuesday, June 1. Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk.

Suffolk

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled the period of June 1 through June 4. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes the period of June 1 through June 4.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, May 31 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will not operate on Monday, May 31, 2021

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett's Creek) will remain open Monday, May 31; however, no park attendant will be on duty. Cypress Park & Pool will open for the summer season on Monday, May 31.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices and facilities, including recreation centers

Voter Registration & Elections for early in-person voting

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and clerk's offices and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office

Virginia Beach City Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and West Neck Recycling Center

Visitor Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – closed until further notice

Virginia Beach History Museums (Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum and Thoroughgood House)

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

The following facilities will be open to the public on Monday, May 31.