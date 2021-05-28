It is time to revisit the revenue supermajority

The Legislature on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 during the third day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Nevada in the mid-1990s was quite a time; Bob Miller was governor; the population was 50 percent of what it is today, and I just moved to the state as a third grader from Japan after my dad’s retirement from the United States Air Force. The populist train was on full steam with measures such as legislative term limits, campaign contribution reform and an effort to encourage the Nevada congressional delegation to support federal term limits found large support. However, of all the constitutional amendments passed in 1996, the one that probably gives me the biggest headache and I would argue has outlived its usefulness is the required supermajority for revenue increases in the Legislature.