Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

It is time to revisit the revenue supermajority

By Nathaniel Waugh
thenevadaindependent.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legislature on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 during the third day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Nevada in the mid-1990s was quite a time; Bob Miller was governor; the population was 50 percent of what it is today, and I just moved to the state as a third grader from Japan after my dad’s retirement from the United States Air Force. The populist train was on full steam with measures such as legislative term limits, campaign contribution reform and an effort to encourage the Nevada congressional delegation to support federal term limits found large support. However, of all the constitutional amendments passed in 1996, the one that probably gives me the biggest headache and I would argue has outlived its usefulness is the required supermajority for revenue increases in the Legislature.

thenevadaindependent.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Referendums#Supermajority#Infrastructure#Assembly#Nevadans#Democratic#Trump#The Tax Foundation#Senate#Republican#The Supreme Court#Hope For Prisoners#Unlv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Related
Posted by
CBS News

Will China's fast pace in the space race fuel U.S. ambitions?

Hong Kong — China's ambitions for a space station of its own rocketed closer to reality on Thursday, as a Shenzhou-12 spacecraft roared to life and rocketed its human payload into orbit. Just before dusk, Chinese state media proudly broadcast that the mission's three astronauts had safely boarded the station's core module, known as Tianhe.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court backs Catholic group that shunned gay foster parents

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court embraced religious rights over LGBT rights on Thursday by ruling in favor of a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to become foster parents.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Posted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.