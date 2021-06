Crude oil inventories in America's largest storage hub could fall to historically low levels by the end of September as the demand rebound continues to outpace production. Stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell nearly 4 million barrels in the last two weeks, bringing inventories to the lowest since March of 2020 when the pandemic forced the country into lockdown. Analysts are estimating and traders are betting that supplies could dwindle to seasonal levels not seen since 2018 by the end of September.