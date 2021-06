We all have games that we pour too many hours into. As a kid, it's not so bad because time doesn't seem to go so fast. Sadly, it's a different story when we grow up, and there's no shame in admitting to yourself when enough is enough. When a video game is more of a chore than a pleasure, it's time to uninstall and move on. Life is short, and there are plenty of other things to do, and countless other games to play.