Clergy makes push to save gig worker bill

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop leaders in the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are being urged in a letter by members of the clergy to push forward with a bill that is meant to boost rights for workers in the "gig" economy amid opposition from labor organizations and unions. "Workers need a voice...

