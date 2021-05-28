Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Sands Announces Funding To Help The Asian Community Development Council Provide Vital In-Language Social Services

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it will donate $75,000 through Sands Cares to a capital campaign spearheaded by the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) for establishment of a language bank and resource hotline to facilitate access to critical social services for the Filipino, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai communities in Southern Nevada. The donation is the largest to date in the Las Vegas community and is intended to help ACDC kickstart the local funding campaign.

#Las Vegas Sands#Asian Pacific#Language#Asian American#Charity#Lvs#Sands Cares#Acdc#Chinese#Korean#Vietnamese#Thai#Non English#The U S Census Bureau#Aapi Heritage Month#Graduasian
