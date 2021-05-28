Sands Announces Funding To Help The Asian Community Development Council Provide Vital In-Language Social Services
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced it will donate $75,000 through Sands Cares to a capital campaign spearheaded by the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) for establishment of a language bank and resource hotline to facilitate access to critical social services for the Filipino, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai communities in Southern Nevada. The donation is the largest to date in the Las Vegas community and is intended to help ACDC kickstart the local funding campaign.www.hospitalitynet.org