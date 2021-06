The Piikani Mountain Child Valley Society (MCVS) has been working steadfast for the past five months to raise awareness on the detrimental impacts of coal mining to the environment in Piikani ancestral lands. We are threatened with the Grassy Mountain Coal Mining project that will no doubt desecrate our traditional hunting, ceremonial and gathering places. We are deeply concerned with how coal mining will negatively impact the environment with selenium waste in our water streams, toxicity to the air we breathe with coal dust that will blow through our community let alone tourism and the revenue that comes from it.