Blue Water opens Thyboron office

So, you think yellow iris along the lakeshore is beautiful? Take a closer look at this invasive plant. Fe University is accepting registrations now for the three water field trips with Zach Wilson, conservation specialist with the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department. The first is on June 23 and will focus on aquatic invasive species. Learn about the threat of these plants to our lakes and rivers and what can be done to minimize that threat. The group will embark from the Long Lake boat landing on Highway G in Oma at 1 p.m. on the 23rd. Canoes will be provided for the three-hour paddle.