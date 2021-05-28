Blue Water opens Thyboron office

Jose Antonio Sanchez, technical manager, left; Francisco Rufo, branch manager, right. (Photo: Elcome International) Elcome International, provider of maritime systems integration, technical support and shipboard service, announced the opening of another office in Europe. Based in the Spanish port city of Algeciras, the facility will offer sales and technical support for the company’s growing portfolio of ship navigation, communication, satellite connectivity and coastal surveillance systems. Shipboard services will include annual radio surveys and annual testing of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), Voyage Data Recorders (VDR), Long-range Tracking and Identification Systems (LRIT), as well as Ship Security Alert Systems (SSAS).