Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blue Water opens Thyboron office

heavyliftpfi.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cooperation with its local partner Kynde & Toft, Blue Water Shipping has opened an office in the port of Thyboron in Denmark. Blue Water, which has provided a range of port services in the region for several years, said it opened the office because it sees great future potential in the area.

www.heavyliftpfi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#North Sea#Thyboron#Kynde Toft#Blue Water Shipping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmarinelink.com

Elcome Opens Algeciras Office

Jose Antonio Sanchez, technical manager, left; Francisco Rufo, branch manager, right. (Photo: Elcome International) Elcome International, provider of maritime systems integration, technical support and shipboard service, announced the opening of another office in Europe. Based in the Spanish port city of Algeciras, the facility will offer sales and technical support for the company’s growing portfolio of ship navigation, communication, satellite connectivity and coastal surveillance systems. Shipboard services will include annual radio surveys and annual testing of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), Voyage Data Recorders (VDR), Long-range Tracking and Identification Systems (LRIT), as well as Ship Security Alert Systems (SSAS).
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Blue Water takes over Fort Whaley, Frontier Town sites

(June 11, 2021) Outdoor hospitality management firm Blue Water Development announced that it has assumed management of two sister campgrounds owned by Sun RV Resorts in coastal Maryland: Frontier Town RV Resort and Campground in Berlin and Fort Whaley RV Resort and Campground in Whaleyville. The management transition was made official on April 1.
Energy Industryhydroreview.com

Mocean Energy wave machine begins sea trials at EMEC

Mocean Energy has commenced testing of its Blue X wave energy prototype at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney. In the past few days, the 20-m-long, 38-tonne wave machine has been towed from Kirkwall to EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site, where it has been moored and commissioned for initial sea trials.
CollegesAPG of Wisconsin

Registration open for FeU water classes

So, you think yellow iris along the lakeshore is beautiful? Take a closer look at this invasive plant. Fe University is accepting registrations now for the three water field trips with Zach Wilson, conservation specialist with the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department. The first is on June 23 and will focus on aquatic invasive species. Learn about the threat of these plants to our lakes and rivers and what can be done to minimize that threat. The group will embark from the Long Lake boat landing on Highway G in Oma at 1 p.m. on the 23rd. Canoes will be provided for the three-hour paddle.
Businesscochranetimespost.ca

Jannatec opens office at NORCAT centre

Jannatec Technologies, a leading provider of safety and communications equipment to the mining industry, is expanding the testing and demonstration capabilities of its products in a proven mining environment very close to home. Jannatec has announced the opening of its new office at the NORCAT Underground Centre. Earlier this year,...
Bethany Beach, DESFGate

Blue Water Development Announces Sale of Two Bethany Beach, Delaware Hotels

OCEAN CITY, Md. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. Blue Water Development, a premier real estate investment and outdoor hospitality management company, recently announced the sale of the only two hotels in the popular East Coast beach community of Bethany Beach, Del. The 112-room Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, Residence Inn by Marriott, and the 100-room Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach were purchased by a privately-held real estate investment firm.
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Open-Water Strategies for Giant Walleye

It’s the third pass of the morning and the planer boards are falling back like we’re trolling through standing timber. They aren’t merely surging backward, they’re being buried as trolling rods strain under the heavy pressure on the other end of the line. Being seven miles offshore on northern Green Bay, the closest standing timber is on distant limestone bluffs that overlook these underfished waters. The “logs” we are encountering are walleyes between 25 and 32 inches. There’s hardly a small fish in the bunch and that’s just the way we like it.
BusinessSfvbj.com

FloQast Opens Office in London

FloQast, the accounting software developer, said Wednesday it has opened a new office in London to better serve customers in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The Van Nuys company said that it had doubled its customer base in Africa, Europe and the Middle East – a region called EMEA – over the past six months.
Designpcdn.co

What Color is Water? Blue and Beyond, in Watercolor

With a step-by-step demo and insights on value, color, and reflections, watercolorist Kris Parins demystifies painting water. When I was first becoming serious about watercolor painting, I’d sit at the end of our dock staring at the lake, struggling to figure out what makes water look like water. What color is water? What are the visual cues? How do we know at a glance, even at a distance, that it’s wet? Here are some of my general guidelines, along with three specific areas — value, color, and reflection and shadow — to consider when painting water.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Be on the lookout for blue-green algae in Illinois water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Rising temperatures also mean more trips to the lake, river, and pools. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Health are reminding residents that when they do go out to be on the lookout for blue-green algae. Water conditions right now, and throughout the...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

City celebrates opening of Oasis Water Park

Officials with the City, as well as invited guests and neighborhood residents celebrated the opening of the city’s second regional water park, Oasis Water Park, Saturday in Far East El Paso. The water park – located at 13501 Jason Crandall and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – boasts...
Interior DesignHouzz

Kitchen of the Week: Blue Cabinets and Coastal Style on the Water

Stunning views of an intracoastal waterway in Tequesta, Florida, drew Kyle and Rachel Pintarelli to their home. But its aging white laminate kitchen spurred a major renovation. There were two main pain points for the couple: A large partition wall with a raised peninsula cut the kitchen off from the living room and disrupted views of the water. And the plain white style didn’t reflect the coastal setting.
Boats & Watercraftsbreakingtravelnews.com

Royal Caribbean begins work on first Icon-class ship

Royal Caribbean International has marked the start of construction on its first Icon-class ship. To celebrate the milestone, the cruise line held a steel-cutting ceremony at Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku, where the name was revealed as Icon of the Seas. In attendance at the ceremony was Richard Fain, chairman of...
Businesspower-eng.com

MAN acquires 99% stake in hydrogen electroyzer firm H-TEC

German-based engine maker MAN Energy Solutions is stepping up its investment in future hydrogen production technology. The company is taking full control of electrolyzer manufacturer H-TEC Systems. MAN, which already held 40 percent of H-TECH from a 2019 deal, is acquiring the controlling stake from majority owner GP Joule. MAN will now own 99 percent of the Augsburg-based electrolyzer firm.
Aerospace & Defensesatnews.com

Spaceport Cornwall + Sierra Nevada Corp.’s Sierra Space Sign An MoU

Spaceport Cornwall, the UK’s horizontal launch site, and Sierra Nevada Corporation, which will be engaging through its wholly owned subsidiary Sierra Space, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore future collaboration opportunities following the completion of UK Space Agency funded Concept of Operations for Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser® spaceplane.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Lime snaps up Repsol field stake off Norway

Lime said the deal would be "transformational" for the company. Junior explorer Lime Petroleum announced on June 16 it had acquired a 33.84% stake in the producing Brage oil and gas field off Norway from Spain's Repsol for $42.6mn. The interest will net Lime 3,440 barrels of oil equivalent/day of...
Industryoffshore-technology.com

MOL Norge gets drilling approval for appraisal well offshore Norway

MOL Norge and its partners have secured a drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the well 25/8-22 S in production licence 820 S in the North Sea. Work includes drilling of the appraisal well located about 12km north of the Balder field. The licence area consists of parts of blocks 25/7 and 25/8.