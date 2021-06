In February, technology guru Dave Savage welcomed Zilch’s CEO and founder Philip Belamant to the Tech Talks podcast, where they discussed the latest buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) movements that Zilch has headed. Having successfully disrupted the buy-now-pay-later industry by offering a newfound, safer BNPL solution in 2018, the fintech has rapidly developed its offerings. And Zilch has been particularly prominent in recent media as new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations mean Zilch is one of the only FCA-regulated BNPL providers in the UK..