The UN and some US entities worked before and after the 2018 and 2020 elections and many of the same players in these efforts are now trying to derail or stop 2020 election audits in the US today. Harri Hursti, Ph.D., computer scientist, and Elizabeth Howard, Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel of the radical, Soros-funded nonprofit, the Brennan Center for Justice in Manhattan, are both experts in election cybersecurity. In 2018 they were part of a UN initiative surrounding election cybersecurity and now they are part of efforts to derail or sabotage audits of the 2020 election, Howard in Maricopa County, Arizona, and Hursti in Windham, New Hampshire.