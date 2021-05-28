Fabiola Santiago: Tone-deaf racial comments aside, Coral Gables does the right thing honoring Harriet Tubman

Regarding the June 4 front-page article “A Tubman $20 remains far off, despite Biden’s pledge”:. I am all for putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. She was a true hero and inspiration. However, I hope that the design will be updated. Since the original design, a photograph of Tubman has been found that is much closer to what she looked like when she was conducting on the Underground Railroad. The photograph is in the joint custody of the Library of Congress and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I hope that this photograph will be the basis of a design for the new currency.