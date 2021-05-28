Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coral Gables, FL

Fabiola Santiago: Tone-deaf racial comments aside, Coral Gables does the right thing honoring Harriet Tubman

By Fabiola Santiago, Miami Herald
msn.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection politicking behind them (or so was claimed), the newly installed city of Coral Gables mayor and commission finally did the right thing Tuesday and reversed a wrong. They voted unanimously to join the county and nine other municipalities in supporting the designation of South Dixie Highway in Miami-Dade County as “Harriet Tubman Highway” in honor of the courageous abolitionist who helped slaves gain their freedom.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Confederate#Dixie#U S 1#The Florida Legislature#Fors#American#The University Of Miami#Bahamians#Cuban#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coral Reef conservation area to be named in honor of late state Rep. Kristin Jacobs

A South Florida coral reef conservation area will be named in honor of Kristin Jacobs, a late Broward County state representative known for championing environmental causes. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday night that renames the Southeast Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation area after Jacobs. Jacobs died in April 2020 at the age of 60 of colon cancer and was known as a fierce advocate ...
Coral Gables, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Grant Miller visits Pita Weber Del Prado, Trustee Members of The Coral Gables Chamber Of Commerce

Grant Miller visits Pita Weber Del Prado, Trustee Members of The Coral Gables Chamber Of Commerce #thatscommunity #buylocal #shoplocal. Aaron is head of the digital department at Miami's Community Newspapers. To have your stories considered for publication, feel free to email Aaron directly: aaron@cnews.net. Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news...
Newark, NJPosted by
Newark, New Jersey

MAYOR BARAKA ANNOUNCES HARRIET TUBMAN MONUMENT DESIGN WINNER; NINA COOKE JOHN’S DESIGN WILL REPLACE CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS MONUMENT

Newark, NJ – June 17, 2021 – Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that artist Nina Cooke John’s design for the Harriet Tubman monument has been chosen to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus, which was removed last summer in Washington Park. The park and the surrounding area that includes the Newark Museum of Art and Newark Public Library will be renamed Tubman Square in honor of the pioneering abolitionist, during the summer of 2022, when the new monument will be installed.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

6 things to see at new Harriet Tubman museum that will teach N.J.’s abolitionist history

The ceremony, which will be live streamed on the museum’s YouTube channel and on Facebook Live, will take place in Rotary Park on Lafayette Street a few blocks down from the museum and the day after the state’s first Juneteenth Day holiday. Last September Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday which will be celebrated every third Friday in June.
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

Archaeologists Find Lost Home of Harriet Tubman

Archaeologists believe they have discovered the site of Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman’s childhood home, previously thought lost to history. Known as the Ben Ross cabin after her father, the cabin in Eastern Maryland was given to Ross, along with his freedom, by his former enslaver. Tubman lived there with her father, her mother, Rit, and several siblings.
Coral Gables, FLmiamitodaynews.com

Illuminate Coral Gables plans even bigger spotlight

After the success of Illuminate Coral Gables 2021, the public art initiative is planning to come even bigger for 2022. Illuminate Coral Gables 2022 will make its grand return on Jan. 14 and run for six weeks compared to this year’s four-week initial launch back in February. “The project we...
Coral Gables, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Steward Health Acquires South Florida Tenet Hospitals in Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami & Broward for $1.1B

Acquisition of Tenet hospitals and hospital-affiliated operations will bring greater access to high-quality care in South Florida. Steward Health Care System, LLC (Steward) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition by Steward of Tenet’s five hospitals and related hospital operations in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward counties. The transaction is Steward’s first acquisition since finalizing full physician control and leadership of the organization in the summer of 2020.
Coral Gables, FLmomcollective.com

Love Where You Live: Why I Love Living in Coral Gables

There are a plethora of reasons why Coral Gables is called The City Beautiful. Developed by George Merrick in the early 1900s, the city’s architecture is almost entirely Mediterranean Revival style. When I first moved to Miami, I remember being immensely fascinated by the beautiful landscape and buildings of the Gables. Not only was the city very clean, but all the beautiful trees and plants made me feel like I was in paradise.
Coral Gables, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables News

Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure...
POTUSWashington Post

Put Tubman on the $20, but update the image

Regarding the June 4 front-page article “A Tubman $20 remains far off, despite Biden’s pledge”:. I am all for putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. She was a true hero and inspiration. However, I hope that the design will be updated. Since the original design, a photograph of Tubman has been found that is much closer to what she looked like when she was conducting on the Underground Railroad. The photograph is in the joint custody of the Library of Congress and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I hope that this photograph will be the basis of a design for the new currency.
Coral Gables, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Ussery Automotive Group honored by the Rotary Club of Coral Gables

Rotary Club of Coral Gables has been recognizing an outstanding “Citizen of the Year’ since 2006. This year, for the first time, the club also recognized an outstanding corporate citizen. Ussery Automotive Group, parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, has been a Coral Gables family-owned business since 1953. Their...
Coral Gables, FLexperiencecoralgables.com

Arts in Downtown Coral Gables

Downtown Coral Gables is a thriving community that is always learning, growing, and sharing it’s great cultural happenings at any time of year. Here are some enriching happenings in our City Beautiful within our art community. The Coral Gables Art Cinema is South Florida’s premier nonprofit cinema for the best...