I know you all love Ryanair reports (sarcasm alert), so I have another one for you here :-) It was a flight back from Bristol to Warsaw, flying back for little holidays in Poland. I usually try not to fly Ryanair from Bristol and I rather fly from Heathrow with BA or LO instead. This ticket was however so cheap that I couldn't resist (15 GBP + 10 GBP for hand luggage).