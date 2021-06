We're just days away from WWDC, which means we'll be seeing what Apple has in store for the next iterations of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. Even though we haven't seen very many leaks of the upcoming software, there have been some rumors floating around, and one of the more recent ones is the possibility of Apple bringing food tracking to the Health app in iOS 15. And while we certainly don't expect a new Apple Watch until fall, a big rumor that's been repeatedly popping up is that the Series 7 may have blood glucose monitoring.