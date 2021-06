France has announced it will allow fully vaccinated UK travellers with proof of negative antigen tests to enter the country without needing a “compelling reason”. A new document released on Friday called Strategy for Reopening Borders says people who are fully vaccinated – which is understood to mean two weeks after having the second dose of an EU-approved vaccine, which covers all jabs currently in use in the UK – can use the NHS app as proof of their status, the Daily Mail reports.