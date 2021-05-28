Special Weather Statement issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rapides; Vernon SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles east of Montgomery to 9 miles northwest of Kurthwood to 7 miles east of Hemphill. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Leesville, Rosepine, Boyce, Anacoco, Fort Polk, Alexandria International Airport, Slagle, Hineston, Lena, Ball, New Llano, Colfax, Hornbeck, Tioga, Timber Trails, Hutton, Esler Regional Airport and Flatwoods.alerts.weather.gov