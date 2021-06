Fiscal year 2021-2022 budget approved A $445,103 professional services agreement with T.Y. Lin International for design, engineering and architectural services for the Central Park Amphitheater in downtown Menifee was approved in a 4 to 1 vote of the Menifee City Council. The vote, with the only dissent from Mayor Bill Zimmerman, will give a green light for the initial design, engineering and architectural services for the proposed covered $3.9 million amphitheater in the larger park near the site of the future city hall off busy Newport Road. The initial architecture design proposed by T.Y. Lin has a huge lighted curved dome above an already cemented stage structure. T.Y. Lin, also the designer of other Menifee major Capital Improvement Plan structures, will charge $243,218 to incl.