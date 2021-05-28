Cancel
Morgan Stanley nears full ownership of China ventures with stake buys

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley is buying stakes put up for sale by its partner in their China securities and mutual funds joint ventures for about $150 million, according to a statement by the partner, moving towards full ownership of the businesses. The Wall Street bank joins several other...

wtvbam.com
Bank Of China, Mutual Funds, Renminbi, Reuters, Chinese, Shanghai Chinafortune Co, Chinafortune, Jpmorgan
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $102,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Announces June 29th IPO

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is planning to raise $343 million in an IPO on Tuesday, June 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 14,000,000 shares at a price of $23.50-$25.50 per share. In the last 12 months, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited generated $1.7 billion in revenue and had a net...
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Morgan Stanley: Apple is a good long-term buying opportunity ahead of ‘iPhone 13’

In 2020, there was huge investor buzz about the debut of the iPhone 12 family, the company’s first 5G-capable models. Demand has been strong with iPhone revenues in the March quarter up 65.5% to $47.9 billion. But there’s significantly less buzz about this year’s update, which is viewed by some investors an interim step — what Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty describes as an “s-cycle.”
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Compass stock down nearly 30% since IPO

Less than three months after going public amid a wave of investor optimism about housing markets and enthusiasm for real estate technology, Compass shares have dropped almost 30 percent. Compass, the second-biggest residential brokerage in the U.S., closed at $14.35 a share in New York trading Thursday, up 34 cents...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”
MarketsAmerican Banker

JPMorgan leads banks set to return $142 billion to shareholders

The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests. One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Morgan Stanley To Require Covid-19 Vaccines At New York Offices

Morgan Stanley became the latest big financial firm to require employees to be vaccinated at some company offices as corporate America adjusts workplace rules to the reopening US economy. Starting July 12, staff of the investment bank as well as visitors and clients wishing to enter buildings in New York...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Starts New Fund to Build More Diverse Businesses

Investment fund has backing from Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart. Vehicle targets companies with women, diverse member founders. Morgan Stanley’s investment division started a new fund to invest in early-stage companies with diverse founders, winning initial backing from. Microsoft Corp. , Walmart Inc. and Hearst Corp. for the venture. “Morgan Stanley...
Businessbankingexchange.com

JP Morgan Ventures into Timber with Acquisition

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has acquired Oregon-based forest management and timberland investment company Campbell Global. The acquisition means JPMAM now has forestry assets in 15 US states as well as New Zealand, Australia, and Chile. The investment offering will sit within the company’s $168 billion global alternatives franchise. The...
Public Healthstateofpress.com

Morgan Stanley to bar staff, clients without vaccinations from NY offices

(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:)’s staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank’s New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. The new policy will come into effect on July 12, the report said https://www.ft.com/content/489422df-6b40-4787-98df-7ac5fd3dee6b, adding...
Businessinvezz.com

Morgan Stanley dives into blockchain space with investment in Securitize

Securitize is a digital asset securities firm that raised $48 million. Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley took part in the funding. Securitize, Inc. raised $48M from new and current investors, rendering its Series B fundraising round oversubscribed. The Series B fundraising was co-led by asset management and venture capital leaders such as Blockchain Capital, the biggest investor in Securitize, and a number of Morgan Stanley investment funds, the company stated on June 21 in a press release.
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff

Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley's staff and clients will be barred from entering its New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid. Unvaccinated employees will need to work remotely, according to a person familiar with the matter. The policy comes into effect next month, in a move...
Stocksinvesting.com

Alcoa Jumps After Morgan Stanley Calls It a Top Pick

Investing.com -- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) jumped more than 5% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) named it a top pick. The company has an attractive valuation, the firm said, according to CNBC. "We expect the company to benefit from a structural shift in the aluminum market led by China’s decarbonization policies (~5% of...
StocksCNBC

Morgan Stanley is bullish on mining and metals stocks, names Alcoa a top pick

Mining and metals stocks appear to be entering a strong period, and Alcoa should be one of the big winners in the space, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Carlos De Alba published a bullish note on the industry on Tuesday evening, saying that the stocks should outperform once the sector pushes through a period of short-term volatility. Once that happens, the fundamental improvements at Alcoa should help its shares rise, the note said.
Businessteslarati.com

Morgan Stanley outlines Tesla’s 8 key drivers for further expansion

Recently, Morgan Stanley (MS) released a note on Tesla’s future capacity expansion. The note discussed key drivers that would push Tesla’s growth further in terms of model/segment and factory footprint. Each driver is discussed below. Produce in markets where they want to sell & diversify outside China. “Cars don’t ship...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Morgan Stanley vaccine edict is leverage at work

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street’s slow return to normal has raised two big questions: how much flexibility should staff get over where they work, and what should be done with people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19? The answer to both depends on the boss’s preference and how much leverage a firm has over its employees. Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) vaccine edict suggests a rude awakening might be in store for some financial workers.