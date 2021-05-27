Cancel
Kings Island cuts hours, cites labor shortage

By FOX19 Digital Staff
NBC12
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island is cutting hours, citing a labor shortage in a notice to season pass holders. “This Friday Kings Island begins daily operation for the summer. We want to be sure we are delivering a fun and memorable experience but like a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is not immune. With this in mind, we want to provide you with a few updates and reminders.”

Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Labor shortage slams local restaurants

Across Santa Monica, restaurants and bars are bursting back to life and flooding with customers, but there is just one thing missing — the staff. Labor shortages are plaguing industries across the nation and in Santa Monica this pain is acutely felt by restaurateurs who are eager to expand business, but lack enough employees to meet the booming demand.
Durango, COdurangotelegraph.com

Reopening: Unpacking the Labor Shortage

Earlier this month, Durango’s local restaurant owners convened at Zia North Main to. address the largest barrier for their post-pandemic reopening: the labor shortage. Out of the. 18 service businesses in attendance, over 85 open positions were identified. Exemplifying. just one small slice of the service industry in La Plata...
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Downtown restaurants talk about the impacts of the labor shortage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Like many businesses in the Cheyenne community, the summertime is the busy season for Sanford’s and 2 Doors Down. This summer looks a little different though, as both are having to make adjustments due to the labor shortage. “You drive around town, everybody is...
Aerospace & DefenseMorganton News Herald

American Airlines cuts hundreds of flights due to labor shortage

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as the company strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the United States, according to a spokesperson from the airline. "The first few weeks of June...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CNN

Hotels face labor shortages as travel demand surges

Top business news (15 Videos) Wedding planner: There's panic-booking happening right now. San Francisco's crime surge fueled by Covid-19, poverty and homelessness. Emails show frustration over Facebook's handling of election lies. See why American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights. A Boy Scout troop booked a home on Airbnb. See...
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Labor shortage impacting services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Employers in the restaurant, hospitality and tourism industry are not the only ones feeling the impact of a labor shortage... TV5 spoke with local officials who said without bodies soon - the services area residents rely on are going to be cut back. “It’s a struggle,”...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Restaurants feel squeeze of rising prices and labor shortages

Warrenville, Illinois — Omelettes are among the mainstays at Nick Kostopoulos' Honey Milk restaurant outside of Chicago, but the rising prices required to make them — and nearly everything else on the menu — are becoming unsustainable. "Burgers are up about 40% from when we printed this," he said, looking...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Worlds of Fun Cutting Back Due to Staffing Shortages

It's not just in our local area, Worlds of Fun in Kansas City is also feeling the pinch of staffing shortages as they cut back their days of operation this month. This is probably a sign of the times that will last for awhile, but everyone is hoping that it will take care of itself in the upcoming days and weeks. The staffing shortage at businesses across the country has caught up with one of the big vacation destinations in the Midwest.
Allentown, PAfox29.com

Dorney Park cuts summer hours due to worker shortages

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dorney Park announced that it will be cutting back its summer hours due to a shortage of workers. Instead of a full week, the amusement park will only be open five days a week from Wednesday through Saturday, officials announced in a Facebook post. Officials explained that...
Cloquet, MNpinejournal.com

Cloquet area restaurants forced to reduce hours amid labor shortages

Extensive labor shortages experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have left some Cloquet area restaurants extremely short-handed, forcing changes in operations and reduced hours. On Monday, June 7, a handful of restaurants took to social media to announce impending changes, with Family Tradition Restaurant in Cloquet and the Rendezvous Sports Bar...
Columbia, SCWCNC

SC tourism booming while labor shortage persists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Travel is on the rise in South Carolina. This after a year that saw little to no travel due to the coronavirus. The rise in tourism comes as the state continues to battle a labor shortage in the leisure and hospitality industry. "It's been called the 'travel...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Citing shortage, Mud Hens postpone July 2 fireworks

The Mud Hens announced Wednesday that their fireworks show has been postponed for July 2, the same day that the city of Toledo plans to hold its fireworks show. The city originally said it would not hold a show due to supply chain issue with a vendor. After finding a new vendor, City Council passed 11th-hour legislation to approve a $30,000 payment that will allow for a fireworks display.
Industrykq2.com

Staff shortage forces reduced hours at landfill

The temporary hours for the landfill are Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and one Saturday a month from 7 to 2 p.m. The landfill will close on Saturdays starting June 19 and will open once in July on Saturday the 10th. For future months, it will be the first Saturday of the month.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Lifeguard shortage to limit Olean city pools hours

OLEAN — Both city pools will reopen this summer, but a shortage of lifeguards means hours will be cut. The main pool at War Veterans Park and the wading pool at Franchot Park are set to reopen, Mayor Bill Aiello announced Wednesday, with no additional COVID-19 restrictions. However, few lifeguards have applied and been hired to staff the facilities.
