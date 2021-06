The Oakland Athletics lost last night’s series opener 6-1 to the Kansas City Royals, and look to avoid their first back-to-back losses in their last eight games. The A’s are -143 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Oakland faces Kansas City starting pitcher Brady Singer (3-5, 4.88 ERA) for the first time. The A’s counter with lefty Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.89 ERA), who is making his second career start against Kansas City. The A’s are just 2-3 in their last five home games, and a loss tonight would move them to .500 at home.