Check This Out! The Most Expensive House For Sale on LBI Right Now

I can't decide which is more eye catching when you walk onto the open concept main living floor. Is it the view from the big floor to ceiling bow windows or the wood burning fireplace you can see from all 4 sides? That's right! You can see the fire burning on all 4 sides. How's that for entertaining or relaxing ambiance? Enjoy 3 generous size bedrooms, plus an additional loft with vaulted ceilings. 2 Full baths and 2 Half baths.Entry level offers Open foyer leading up to the main living area, 1st floor generous sized bedroom with half bath, and laundry room with New Washer. Primary suite offers a soaking tub, tiled shower stall, and dual vanity. Don't forget about the Loft just up the steps from the primary bedroom! A loft like this has multiple uses. Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted neutral colors throughout.Kitchen offers 42" White cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, including Gourmet Gas Stove, Bosch Dishwasher and brand new refrigerator. Newer light fixtures. Not only do you have space for a formal dining area, you also have an eat in kitchen with plenty of table space, and a counter space fit for stools. Just off the kitchen with bright big windows, you have the back deck for outdoor enjoyment. Located in the sought after Summit Chase Community. 3 Chasemount is conveniently located to the south of Green Summit road and within walking distance to Quarry Lake, Quarry Lake shopping center, restaurants, Summit Green elementary school, Community Pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. You should come see for yourself!