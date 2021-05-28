Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

kwit.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has been heavy and affected us in both small and big ways. Now, millions of Americans have been vaccinated, businesses are reopening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated people. As many begin to take steps to come out on the other side of the pandemic, Morning Edition asked NPR's audience to write a poem using Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" as inspiration.

www.kwit.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Kwame Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Pandemic#Joy And Pain#Mental Health#One Heart#Americans#Npr#Disconnection#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: Poems for the age of the pandemic

There was something unexpected about it. But this was something else. A confused, questioning, emotional ache. We will live loving lives. We’ll give care to those who need care. We will find wealth to be irrelevant,. Bringing peace to all of the world.”. But like lambs watching a lamb. Be...
Dawson County, GAdawsonnews.com

Dr. Anderson: Every morning I wonder

The Great Gettin’ Up Morning is just around the corner. When I get up each morning I look to the East at the risin’ sun. I always wonder if this is going to be the day that COVID leaves Dawson County. We now are having several days in a row...
Fargo, NDPosted by
Whiskey Riff

North Dakota Man Asked To Remove American Flag Because… Wait For It… It’s Too Noisy?

In Fargo, North Dakota, a man has been asked to remove the American flag hanging from the balcony of his condo. The reason though… is a little obscure to say the least. Andrew Almer began receiving letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Square condo association two months ago, asking him to take down his American flag because it was TOO NOISY IN THE WIND.
Entertainmentletterpile.com

Father - A Poem - A Tribute To All Wonderful Fathers on Father's Day

Vanita Thakkar is an Entrepreneur - an Engineer-Researcher-Consultant and an Artist - Singer-Composer-Poetess-Writer from Vadodara, Gujarat. In his patience and support in struggles .... That mountain of strength,. Ocean of affection,. Sky of support,. Glowing Sun of inspiration,. And guiding wind of integrity. Is FATHER!!. Love you, Pappa !!. Dedicated...
Peoria, AZazpbs.org

Peoria parents hope military mental health act spares others their pain

WASHINGTON – Patrick Caserta hopes no one has to go through what he and his wife, Teri, went through in 2018 when their son died by suicide while serving in the Navy. That’s why the Peoria parents were in Washington Wednesday for the introduction of the Brandon Act, a bill that would provide service members confidential access to mental health care without fear of rebuke or retaliation.
Books & LiteratureCourier News

Calgary Author Honored in 2021 Indie Book Awards for Memoir about Social Justice and Overcoming Mental Health Struggles

CHICAGO, Ill. and CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sandra LA Boszko is quickly building a name for herself as an author who’s edgy and honest. That’s why her new book, “Welcome to California: From LA County Jail to #1 in Sales” (ISBN: 978-1525546440) was named one of the best indie books of 2021 by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group. It recounts how her mental illness led to a wrongful and traumatic incarceration in the Los Angeles County jail system.
Books & Literaturelapl.org

Interview With an Author: Cassandra Lane

Cassandra Lane is the winner of the Louise Meriwether First Book Prize and Editor-in-Chief of L.A. Parent Magazine. She previously worked as a newspaper staff reporter and received an MFA in creative writing from Antioch University LA. Her debut novel is We Are Bridges and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
PoliticsPosted by
97 Rock

Winchester, Kentucky Woman Thinks She Captured a Ghost on Camera

Do I believe in ghosts? It might have to depend on what you mean by "ghost?" I've had a couple of unusual experiences that I can't explain. Does that count?. Back when I was a junior at Western Kentucky University, I brought my Ouija board back to campus with me after one of the rare occasions that I went home for the weekend.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Jumping Worms are Invading Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help with stopping the invasive Jumping Worm. The Jumping Worm, also known as Asian jumping worms, crazy worms, Alabama jumpers and snake worms, were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2013 and in Minnesota in 2006 and are quickly spreading across both states.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to “Pull-Through” a Parking Space in Pennsylvania?

I'm not going to lie. I am an expert pull-through driver. For someone who can barely parallel park and is too short to back into a parking spot, pulling through an empty space has become my specialty. Plus, I think we all can agree that it is so much easier to leave a parking space by simply driving forward rather than having to back out. So it's literally like winning the jackpot every time I see two empty spaces conjoined, especially when a parking lot is crowded.
El Centro, CAkyma.com

Valley LGBTQ center reopens in wake of the pandemic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After more than a year, the doors at the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center are open again. Thursday night the center will host a peer group meeting for parents and family members of those who identify as L-G-B-T. The hope is to help those who've been struggling through the pandemic.
Florida Statewbrc.com

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle. Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne. No other details...
SocietyPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: America has too little education on race, not too much

When I got out of college in 1987, I realized I was an educated idiot.  For the past five years, I’d crammed my head with a lot of facts and knew about the politics of Latin America and the Soviet Union, political theory going back to Plato and Aristotle, the plays of Shakespeare and bawdy […] The post Editor’s column: America has too little education on race, not too much appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.