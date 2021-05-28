Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Lithuania trying to identify those who left Ryanair flight in Minsk

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania is working to confirm the identities of the passengers who disembarked from a diverted Ryanair plane after it was forced to land in Belarus, the chief of Lithuania’s criminal police said on Friday. Dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, 23, were...

whtc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minsk#Fbi#Vilnius#Reuters#Belarusian#Irish#Greek#Eindhoven University#Lithuanian#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Related
Public Safetydailymagazine.news

The 'shocking' arrest of a Belarusian dissident aboard a Ryanair flight marks a pattern of authoritarianism from 'Europe's last dictator'

Belarusian authorities last month diverted a passenger flight in order to arrest a 26-year-old activist. The move shocked the international community, but experts said the step "falls within a certain pattern" for President Alexander Lukashenko. As the autocrat doubles down in the aftermath, experts say international attention and action are...
POTUSUS News and World Report

At NATO, Lithuania Says Russia Trying to 'Swallow' Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania told a summit of NATO leaders on Monday that Russia was trying to "swallow" Belarus and that the Western military alliance needed to be united in deterring Moscow. "Belarus is losing the last elements of the independence, and those trends are very dangerous," Lithuanian President Gitanas...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'Tortured' Belarusian activist who was dragged off hijacked Ryanair flight sparking international outrage is paraded at press conference in Minsk

Jailed Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich was paraded at a press conference in Minsk on Monday, telling reporters he felt 'wonderful' and had 'no complaints'. The 26-year-old activist who was arrested when his Ryanair flight was forced to land on May 23, assured reporters he had not been beaten at the conference where officials presented their version of events.
ImmigrationJamestown Foundation

Minsk Flooding Lithuania With Illegal Migrants From Middle East

Angry at Lithuania for providing refuge to the Belarusian opposition and for criticizing Minsk’s recent action of forcing a plane to land in Belarus so that the authorities could arrest an opposition activist, the Belarusian government has deployed a new weapon of “hybrid war” against that Baltic country. Belarus, driven by a conscious government policy (though one Minsk denies—BelTA, June 14), is now serving as a transit point for Middle Easterners trying to reach the European Union, allowing them to fly into Belarus and then illegally cross overland into Lithuania, an EU member state. And it is reportedly doing the same against Poland (RMF 24, June 10). Not only is this flow of migrants designed to put political pressure on Vilnius, Warsaw and the EU, but Belarus itself is also profiting from such people in the bargain. For its part, Vilnius has responded to the crisis by beefing up border controls; however, local officials warn the problem may soon grow to the point where Lithuania will be forced to declare a state of emergency along its eastern frontier and seek assistance from other EU countries to counter this latest Belarusian move.
EconomyMarietta Daily Journal

EU set to approve more Belarus sanctions over Ryanair flight

European Union governments are set to sanction several sectors of Belarus’ economy including industries connected to the soil nutrient potash and petroleum, as well as 86 individuals and entities, as the bloc increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said foreign ministers meeting in...
WorldYNET News

Israelis left fuming as Ryanair changes flight timeframes

Israeli travelers are left fuming after the low-cost airline Ryanair suddenly changed the timeframe of some flights without providing an alternative or a compensation. Israeli couple Yaniv and Or said they booked a flight to Corfu, an island off Greece’s northwest coast, through the Irish carrier for the beginning of July.
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

Slovenia, Poland sided with Hungary at EU summit, Luxembourg says

(Reuters) – Slovenia and Poland were the only EU countries to side with Hungary in a stand-off over LGBT rights at the European Union summit in Brussels, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday. “Only two countries said they are completely on Hungary’s side: Slovenia and Poland. The others...
Europebioprepwatch.com

Belarus: Raman Protacevic and Sofia Sabiga under house arrest

At Belarus Arrested blogger Roman Protasewicz and his girlfriend Sovja Sabiga are now said to be under house arrest. The leader of the Belarusian opposition participated in this Swetlana Tichanowskaja in exile in the European Union. The arrest of Protasevich and his girlfriend led to severe criticism in the West...
EntertainmentCounter Punch

Letters From Minsk: the Stalin Lines

This is the twelfth in a series about train and bicycle rides from Switzerland to Belarus, in those carefree days before pandemic lockdowns. Once I got the hang of riding my bicycle on the sidewalks in Minsk, I found the city pleasant, even in late winter, as the sidewalks are wide and there were few people on foot, except during rush hours. And I was there before tens of thousands took to the streets in opposition to the strong-man band of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.