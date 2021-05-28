Cancel
Morgan Stanley nears full ownership of China ventures with stake buys

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley is buying stakes put up for sale by its partner in their China securities and mutual funds joint ventures for about $150 million, according to a statement by the partner, moving towards full ownership of the businesses. The Wall Street bank joins several other...

