Lithuania trying to identify those who left Ryanair flight in Minsk

Angry at Lithuania for providing refuge to the Belarusian opposition and for criticizing Minsk’s recent action of forcing a plane to land in Belarus so that the authorities could arrest an opposition activist, the Belarusian government has deployed a new weapon of “hybrid war” against that Baltic country. Belarus, driven by a conscious government policy (though one Minsk denies—BelTA, June 14), is now serving as a transit point for Middle Easterners trying to reach the European Union, allowing them to fly into Belarus and then illegally cross overland into Lithuania, an EU member state. And it is reportedly doing the same against Poland (RMF 24, June 10). Not only is this flow of migrants designed to put political pressure on Vilnius, Warsaw and the EU, but Belarus itself is also profiting from such people in the bargain. For its part, Vilnius has responded to the crisis by beefing up border controls; however, local officials warn the problem may soon grow to the point where Lithuania will be forced to declare a state of emergency along its eastern frontier and seek assistance from other EU countries to counter this latest Belarusian move.