Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur are among five India players to have signed up for the women's competition in The Hundred this summer. Verma - the No 1-ranked T20I batter in the world - has joined Birmingham Phoenix as a replacement for New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who has opted out of the competition due to the logistical difficulties thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic with her focus now on international cricket.