The new Trader Joe's Japanese Noodles are bound to spark consumer interest as they are created with an innovative recipe. First and foremost, the soba noodles here are made with a hybrid of wheat and buckwheat flour. These ingredients are collected from a small, family-owned operation that is located in a mountainous region where "the soba tradition in this place goes back for centuries." Secondly, Trader Joe's Japanese Noodles are infused with "a good dose of premium, Japanese matcha green tea (about 5%)"—hence, the green color. This addition does not only contribute to the aesthetics of the product but also brings a special earthy and nutty flavor that is paired with a refreshing green tea aroma.