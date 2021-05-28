GMB's Ben Shephard look unrecognisable in Friends role

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard has previously revealed that he once appeared as a supporting artist in Friends - and he looks so different!. The clip has resurfaced following the Friends Reunion episode, and sees Ben discussing his one-off appearance with his co-star, Kate Garraway. In the clip, Ben revealed that he was once invited onto the show as an extra by one of the co-creators. He plays one of the reporters at Joey's red carpet premiere, who tries to ask him a question.