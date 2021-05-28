Cancel
Celebrities

GMB's Ben Shephard look unrecognisable in Friends role

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard has previously revealed that he once appeared as a supporting artist in Friends - and he looks so different!. The clip has resurfaced following the Friends Reunion episode, and sees Ben discussing his one-off appearance with his co-star, Kate Garraway. In the clip, Ben revealed that he was once invited onto the show as an extra by one of the co-creators. He plays one of the reporters at Joey's red carpet premiere, who tries to ask him a question.

Kate Garraway
Ben Shephard
Paul Rudd
