Royal Ascot 2021 is finally upon us and that means two things: dresses and hats. The racing event of the year runs from 15 to 19 June at the prestigious Berkshire racecourse, with British public dressing in their finery to sip champers and bet on the horses. Ascot is known for its strict dress code – no outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no-no and hats or fascinators are a must. No one does Ascot style better than the royal family, however, who are used to adhering to similar fashion on a daily basis.