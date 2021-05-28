Cancel
Recipes

Heinz Offering $25k ‘Dream Job’ to Hudson Valley Burger Lovers

By Hopkins
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Help wanted! If you like to eat, travel the world, make some serious cash, and then eat even more, then you may have landed the ultimate "dream job". How much money are we talking about? Try $25,000. If you've been out of work, or just need some extra cash to pay the bills during these tough economic times, then this could be you. Just get ready to potentially ruin your diet or gym gains, but that's something to worry about some other time.

