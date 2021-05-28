Barrow Co sets date for budget hearing

Barrow County Commissioners set June 10 as the date for a public hearing on the latest draft of the Barrow County budget. Budget adoption is set for June 22 in Winder.

From the Barrow Co government website…

A Public hearing on the FY2022 Proposed Budget will be held in the Board Room at the Historical Courthouse, Second Floor, 30 North Broad Street, in Winder, Georgia on the following day and time:

Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 5:00pm

A copy of the proposed budget is in the Winder Library, the Board of Commissioners Clerk’s Office, and the County’s website at www.barrowga.org.

The Board will meet to adopt the FY2022 Budget at 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the Board Room at the Historical Courthouse.

