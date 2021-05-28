Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barrow County, GA

Barrow Co sets date for budget hearing

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3iN0_0aEPGWH400

Barrow County Commissioners set June 10 as the date for a public hearing on the latest draft of the Barrow County budget. Budget adoption is set for June 22 in Winder.

From the Barrow Co government website…

A Public hearing on the FY2022 Proposed Budget will be held in the Board Room at the Historical Courthouse, Second Floor, 30 North Broad Street, in Winder, Georgia on the following day and time:

Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 5:00pm

A copy of the proposed budget is in the Winder Library, the Board of Commissioners Clerk’s Office, and the County’s website at www.barrowga.org.

The Board will meet to adopt the FY2022 Budget at 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the Board Room at the Historical Courthouse.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Barrow County, GA
Government
City
Winder, GA
County
Barrow County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#Barrow Co#The Fy2022 Budget#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
WGAU

Hispanic group sues Santa Fe mayor over destroyed obelisk

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico Hispanic fraternal order is suing the mayor of Santa Fe over damage to a historical monument by activists last year and the city's proposal to permanently remove it. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state district court, the Union Protectíva de...