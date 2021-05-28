No more mask mandate at Athens Tech

Add Athens Technical College to the list of institutions that will not require face coverings on campus: Athens Tech says those who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will no longer be required to wear masks.

From the Athens Tech website…

Technical College has always followed advice from the CDC when making decisions regarding safety measures. Currently authorized vaccines in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19. Additionally, a growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or transmit SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) to others.

For the purposes of this guidance, people (students, faculty, and staff) are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 more than 2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or more than 2 weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson [J&J]); there is currently no post-vaccination time limit on fully vaccinated status. Effective immediately, Athens Technical College will no longer require anyone who has been fully vaccinated to wear a mask while on the campus, this includes inside the classroom.

If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, and you are NOT fully vaccinated then please keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated. That includes wearing a mask and social distancing. Also, anyone vaccinated who wishes to continue to wear a mask may certainly do so. Athens Technical College strongly encourages everyone to continue to take all pre-cautions to protect themselves against COVID 19. If you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID 19 you should remain at home and report your condition to your instructor/supervisor.

If you are fully vaccinated and have been exposed to a person with COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

©2021 Cox Media Group