Free-to-play Super Bomberman R Online is now available on the Nintendo eShop

Nashville, TN – June 2, 2021 – Apologies for the delayed release for Issue 57! We’ll work to get our next couple issues out more quickly with E3 fast approaching. Wow, isn’t that awesome to finally get to say again? E3 time! While not an in-person show, it’s still nice to see E3 bringing video game companies and fans together once again. I’m looking forward to watching all the digital showcases throughout the show and especially Nintendo’s digital event. We don’t yet know how that will take shape but it’ll be fun to see some big announcements from them again. Speaking of, we got a few big new games announced in the last Nintendo Direct. One of which, Mario Golf Super Rush, is our featured cover story. The latest Mario Golf game looks to be adding a number of new characters, features and diversity to the gameplay. Katelyn has a new Culture Connection article and we also have a great interview with the Subnautica team about Subnautica Below Zero. Stay safe and, as always, we have the latest news, video game art, pixel puzzles, reviews, and more packed into each page! Happy Gaming!