Free-to-play Super Bomberman R Online is now available on the Nintendo eShop

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami and Nintendo have announced that the free-to-play Super Bomberman R Online is available right now on the Switch eShop. The game sees you compete in 64 players online matches and defeating opponents to be victorious and claim the title of Bomber One. Here’s the details direct from Nintendo of America.

mynintendonews.com
