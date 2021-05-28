CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Red Sonja: The Superpowers TPB incoming in August from Dynamite

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleDynamite Entertainment has announced that it will collect its five-issue miniseries Red Sonja: The Superpowers from writer Dan Abnett and artist Jonathan Lau in...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Red Sonja: Black, White, Red #4

Red Sonja: Black, White, Red #4 hits comic book shops this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue here courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment…. “The greatest tales! The most amazing storytellers! Red Sonja, like you’ve NEVER seen before…all presented in beautiful black, white, and red! In this issue…
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Dynamite celebrates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 with Homage Variants

Dynamite Entertainment has announced that it is celebrating the legacy of the Heroes in a Half-Shell this November with a series of Homage Variant covers from artist Ken Haeser which see Vampirella, Army of Darkness 1979, Invincible Red Sonja, Nyx, Barbarella, Jennifer Blood and Purgatori paying tribute to the iconic cover to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1. Check them out here…
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel to celebrate 200 issues of Black Panther with giant-sized special

This January, Marvel Comics will celebrate 200 issues of Black Panther in the pages of Black Panther #3 from writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal with an over-sized issue marking the milestone and celebrating the past, present and future of T’Challa and Wakanda. BLACK PANTHER #3 will be an...
COMICS
IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Abnett
digitalspy.com

Star Wars finally confirms what the point of Snoke was

Star Wars didn't please all fans with its sequel trilogy, especially when it came to the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke. Snoke (played by Andy Serkis) was seemingly positioned as the Big Bad of the trilogy by The Force Awakens, only to be unceremoniously killed off by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in The Last Jedi. That didn't stop fans speculating on whether Snoke was really Darth Plagueis or Anakin Skywalker's evil twin or something else entirely.
MOVIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AUGUST BURNS RED Drops Brand New Song 'Vengeance'

Lancaster, Pennsylvania's AUGUST BURNS RED has released a new song called "Vengeance". "Earlier this year, we set out to write a standalone single that was fast, heavy, and concise," the band says. "'Vengeance' is that song. It's ABR at our most raw." Regarding the song's incredibly current subject matter, AUGUST...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpb#Superpowers#Dynamite Entertainment#Project
flickeringmyth.com

Rumoured list of LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets revealed

With Christmas drawing closer and 2021 heading towards its end, we’re starting to get word on some of the upcoming products that The LEGO Group has in store for builders young and old in the New Year, and thanks to The Brick Fan we have a rumoured list of 2022 sets for the LEGO Star Wars theme.
SHOPPING
Variety

DC FanDome Gets 66 Million Views Worldwide — Film News In Brief

DC FanDome Gets 66 Million Views Worldwide Warner Bros. Entertainment announced that viewership for DC FanDome 2021, the virtual fan event, greatly exceeded last year’s, accruing 66 million views worldwide to date. On Oct. 16, the day of the event, DC FanDome was a trending topic in the number one position on Twitter for eight hours in the U.S. and in the top 50 in 53 countries around the world. The event was available in 12 languages across  220 countries. “With triple the fan traffic of last year, DC FanDome 2021 exceeded all of our expectations,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO...
MOVIES
SPY

How to Watch Dune Online When It Hits Theatres This Week

The wait is almost over. Ever since the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece, Dune, was announced in 2018, fans have been counting down the days until the $165 million, Budapest-shot film hits theatres. Now, it’s only a matter of days. For those who need a refresher, the Dune novel originated in 1965 and is now considered one of the best-selling science fiction tomes in history. It takes place on the fictional planet of Dune in the year 10,191. An entire universe of characters, planets, and complex beings make up the action-packed story, which is said to be the inspiration...
MOVIES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
flickeringmyth.com

DC Super-Villains Season and Batman Expansion coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed

In the latest DC Kids Fandome it was revealed that some new DC related content will be coming to Milestone’s Hot Wheels Unleashed. This upcoming arrivals to the game will feature both free and premium content and include Batman and some of DC’s most renowned super-villains. A couple of new trailers for these expansions can be seen below…
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

How New Superman Slogan Finally Lets Him Be a Man of Tomorrow

Since 1939, DC’s Superman has been called “the Man of Tomorrow.” The nickname debuted in New York World’s Fair Comics No. 1, and in the intervening years has morphed to take on new meaning. Judging by the new Superman mission statement unveiled during this weekend’s DC FanDome, these days, it just might be a reference to the optimism inherent in the character. “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow” replaces the old-school “Truth, Justice and the American Way” — a shift that has garnered all kinds of attention for the shift away from a nationalism that, for those with long memories, he...
COMICS
Variety

The Best Gifts for Marvel Fans: From Loki and Sylvie Hot Toys to Avengers Lego Sets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MCU is back in full force ahead of “Eternals,” the latest star-studded Marvel film set to release Nov. 5. And as we head into the holidays, it’s apt time to start thinking of what to get the biggest Marvel fans in your life . Luckily, Marvel has had a busy past year churning out films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” and ultra-popular Disney...
SHOPPING
flickeringmyth.com

New trailer for Marvel’s Hit-Monkey adult animated series

With just a month to go until its premiere on Hulu, a new poster and trailer have been released for the adult animated series Marvel’s Hit-Monkey which follows a wronged snow monkey as seeks revenge, cutting through the Tokyo underworld with the aid of the ghost of an American assassin; check them out here…
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy