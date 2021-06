Interpublic Group launches its Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship, a jobs program that recruits students from the city’s Wayne State University and College for Creative Studies for jobs at IPG agencies that support General Motors. The two-year paid fellowship is designed to give recruits a chance to understand “the full spectrum of communications, marketing, creative, experiential and relationship marketing.” Those selected for the program will work at four different agencies over the course of the two years, spending six months at each position. The program is set to get underway later this year. “As we create campaigns and experiences that connect with GM’s diverse customer base, we also want to build inclusive agency teams that reflect these customers,” said McCann Worldgroup chairman and CEO Bill Kolb. “We’re fortunate to have these great universities in Detroit, and they will be a terrific sourc of talent.”