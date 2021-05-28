Amazon Mexico lists New Nintendo Switch Pro and quickly removes it

E3 2021 is just around the corner, which means we’re a few days away from being bowled over by a tidal wave of new announcements. One of the big players during this period is typically Nintendo, who often drop some huge bombs regarding their upcoming schedule. Despite the big announcements though, Nintendo also seems to be where most people become disappointed. Perhaps there’s too much potential for announcements, which allows viewers to let the hype get away from them, so to speak.