Amazon Mexico lists New Nintendo Switch Pro and quickly removes it

My Nintendo News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Mexico has perhaps jumped the gun and listed a New Nintendo Switch Pro system for sale. Pricing and a release date weren’t announced in the listing and it has since been removed. Bloomberg and Eurogamer have both said that a reveal for the revised Switch system is imminent, so hopefully we won’t have long to wait until Nintendo unveils the more powerful system which is said to replace the current Switch and will be sold alongside the cheaper Switch Lite system.

mynintendonews.com
